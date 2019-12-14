Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 man dead after vehicle collision in Regina’s north end

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 12:05 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
Police investigating death of 36-year-old male after he struck a large industrial truck. File / Global News

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Regina’s north end, officials say.

On Friday at about 11:42 p.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 700 block of McDonald Street for a motor vehicle collision.

A vehicle had struck the back of a large industrial truck that was stopped in the southbound lane at the intersection at Ross Avenue, officials said.

READ MORE: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Regina’s Ring Road

The 36-year-old male of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer dead after head-on collision on north Perimeter highway

Next of kin have been notified. Police say the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

[tp_video id=6094872]
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashRegina PoliceCar crashEMSRPSVehicle CollisionRoss AvenueMcDonald StreetDriver DeadRegina car accidentindustrial truck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.