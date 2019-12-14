1 man dead after vehicle collision in Regina’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Regina’s north end, officials say.

On Friday at about 11:42 p.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 700 block of McDonald Street for a motor vehicle collision.

A vehicle had struck the back of a large industrial truck that was stopped in the southbound lane at the intersection at Ross Avenue, officials said.

The 36-year-old male of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Next of kin have been notified. Police say the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

