Traffic

Head-on collision on North Perimeter sends one person to hospital

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 10:34 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 10:58 pm
One person was taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the North Perimeter Highway.
One person was taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the North Perimeter Highway. Dan Turnbull/Global News

STARS Air Ambulance responded to a pair of crashes on the Perimeter Highway Friday as slick roads made for dangerous driving conditions.

One person was taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the North Perimeter at Highway 7.

Traffic was backed up significantly during the evening rush hour.

STARS was also on scene at another crash on the South Perimeter at Symington Road.

There is no update on any injuries in that crash at this time.

Crews inspect a vehicle involved in a crash on the South Perimeter at Symington Road Friday night.
Crews inspect a vehicle involved in a crash on the South Perimeter at Symington Road Friday night. Dan Turnbull/Global News
Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020
Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020

 

 

DrivingCar crashRoadsIcy RoadsPerimeter HighwayDangerous roadsPerimeter Highway Crash
