Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Regina’s Ring Road

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 11:46 am
Regina police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Regina police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor. File / Global News

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Ring Road in Regina, police say.

At about 8:10 p.m. Friday, Regina police were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Ring Road, between Arcola Avenue and Wascana Parkway for a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

READ MORE: 4 charged with more than 100 counts of fraud and theft: Regina police

The 31-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital by EMS, officials said.

The westbound lanes were closed at Arcola Avenue for a few hours while collision analysts investigated the scene.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer dead after head-on collision on north Perimeter highway

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, police said.

Travel Best Bets: Winter road trip safety
Travel Best Bets: Winter road trip safety
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceCar crashCar AccidentWinter DrivingRing RoadVEHICLE PEDESTRIAN COLLISIONArcola AvenueHospitalizedCollision AnalystsRegina EMSWascana Parkwayregina ring road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.