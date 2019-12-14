Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Regina’s Ring Road

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Ring Road in Regina, police say.

At about 8:10 p.m. Friday, Regina police were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Ring Road, between Arcola Avenue and Wascana Parkway for a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

The 31-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital by EMS, officials said.

The westbound lanes were closed at Arcola Avenue for a few hours while collision analysts investigated the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, police said.

