Man, 31, in critical condition after being ejected from truck near Fort Qu’Appelle: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 10 east of Fort Qu’Appelle on Sunday night.

RCMP said the man was driving a half-ton truck when he collided with a guard rail on a bridge shortly after 9 p.m. The vehicle rolled.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said. A passing motorist stopped and attended to the man, who was lying on the highway.

EMS transported the man to a hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle. From there, he was taken to a Regina hospital by STARS air ambulance for further medical treatment.

The highway was closed for several hours, but is now reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still investigating.