Canada

Man, 31, in critical condition after being ejected from truck near Fort Qu’Appelle: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 3:22 pm
A 31-year-old was ejected from this truck after colliding with a guard rail on Highway 10 east of Fort Qu'Appelle on Sunday night. .
A 31-year-old was ejected from this truck after colliding with a guard rail on Highway 10 east of Fort Qu'Appelle on Sunday night. . Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

A 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 10 east of Fort Qu’Appelle on Sunday night.

RCMP said the man was driving a half-ton truck when he collided with a guard rail on a bridge shortly after 9 p.m. The vehicle rolled.

Man, 22, dead following crash on Highway 1 east of Chaplin: Saskatchewan RCMP

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said.  A passing motorist stopped and attended to the man, who was lying on the highway.

EMS transported the man to a hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle. From there, he was taken to a Regina hospital by STARS air ambulance for further medical treatment.

Collision on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw claims life of woman, 29: RCMP

The highway was closed for several hours, but is now reopened.

Police are still investigating.

RCMPSaskatchewanCollisionSaskatchewan RCMPFort Qu'AppelleHighway 10Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP
