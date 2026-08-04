Two planes crash in mid-air near Chilliwack airport, officials say

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Two planes from a pair of flight schools crashed Monday while flying near the city of Chilliwack in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

Garry Atkins with the Chilliwack Airport says one of the aircraft carrying two occupants safely landed at the airport.

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He says the second plane became submerged in a quarry lagoon and that one person was reported to be on board.

BC Emergency Health Services says five ambulances were dispatched to an area of Wolfe Road and Schweyey Road, northwest of the airport, and that no patients were taken to hospital.

RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chilliwack is about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.