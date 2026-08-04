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Canada

Person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto apartment building: paramedics

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 8:35 am
1 min read
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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Toronto paramedics say one person is dead following a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning at a highrise building.

Paramedics told Global News its crews assessed one person but did not take them to hospital. They were pronounced dead on scene, which is located at Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue.

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Toronto fire said the call came in at 7:39 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire occurred on the 16th floor and crews were able to extinguish it.

An investigation is underway.

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