Crime

Murder charged laid in death of man in Dillon, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 11:45 am
Bartholomew Herman is charged with second-degree murder in Ty Lemaigre’s death in northern Saskatchewan.
Bartholomew Herman is charged with second-degree murder in Ty Lemaigre’s death in northern Saskatchewan. File / Global News

RCMP say they have a man in custody in a homicide investigation in northern Saskatchewan.

Police said Ty Lemaigre, 28, was found seriously injured following a reported disturbance at a home in Dillon, Sask., on March 22.

READ MORE: Half-brother charged in homicide of 3-year-old girl — Prince Albert police

Efforts by paramedics to save Lemaigre were unsuccessful, RCMP said. The nature of his injuries has not been released by police.

Bartholomew Herman was also seriously injured, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Saskatoon for further treatment.

Herman, 45, of Bear Creek, Sask., is now charged with second-degree murder in Lemaigre’s death.

He is scheduled to appear by video on Monday morning in La Loche provincial court.

READ MORE: Man wanted for second-degree murder in North Battleford, Sask. death

RCMP said no other suspects are being sought in Lemaigre’s death.

Dillon is roughly 540 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

