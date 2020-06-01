Murder charged laid in death of man in Dillon, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have a man in custody in a homicide investigation in northern Saskatchewan.

Police said Ty Lemaigre, 28, was found seriously injured following a reported disturbance at a home in Dillon, Sask., on March 22.

Efforts by paramedics to save Lemaigre were unsuccessful, RCMP said. The nature of his injuries has not been released by police.

Bartholomew Herman was also seriously injured, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Saskatoon for further treatment.

Herman, 45, of Bear Creek, Sask., is now charged with second-degree murder in Lemaigre’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear by video on Monday morning in La Loche provincial court.

RCMP said no other suspects are being sought in Lemaigre’s death.

Dillon is roughly 540 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

1:21 Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case