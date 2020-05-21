Man wanted for second-degree murder in North Battleford, Sask. death

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they are searching for a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man in North Battleford, Sask.

Police said they were called to a home on May 12 for a report of a man with significant head trauma.

Officers found Todd Levi Stone unconscious, police said, and investigators learned an altercation took place between Stone and another man.

Stone, 38, died the next day in a Saskatoon hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

An autopsy on May 19 determined Stone’s death to be a homicide, RCMP said.

Michael Jordan White, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder in Stone’s death.

Police describe White as being five-foot seven-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police believe White has left North Battleford and may be in Lloydminster, Alta.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White or with information on the altercation is asked to contact investigators at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

