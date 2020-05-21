Menu

Crime

Man wanted for second-degree murder in North Battleford, Sask. death

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 10:44 am
Michael Jordan White is wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP for second-degree murder in the death of Todd Stone death.
Michael Jordan White is wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP for second-degree murder in the death of Todd Stone death. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP say they are searching for a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man in North Battleford, Sask.

Police said they were called to a home on May 12 for a report of a man with significant head trauma.

READ MORE: 4 men charged in death of Ryan Gatzke in Battleford, Sask.

Officers found Todd Levi Stone unconscious, police said, and investigators learned an altercation took place between Stone and another man.

Stone, 38, died the next day in a Saskatoon hospital, where he had been taken for treatment.

An autopsy on May 19 determined Stone’s death to be a homicide, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Foul play suspected in death of man in North Battleford, Sask.

Michael Jordan White, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder in Stone’s death.

Police describe White as being five-foot seven-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police believe White has left North Battleford and may be in Lloydminster, Alta.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White or with information on the altercation is asked to contact investigators at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

