Foul play suspected in death of man in North Battleford, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have not said how a man in North Battleford, Sask., died, but they are calling it a homicide.

Damian Moosomin, 20, was reported missing to police on May 11.

READ MORE: Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case

His family reported to police that they had not heard from him since April 24 on social media.

His body was found May 16 in the backyard of a property in the 1500 block of 105th Street, police said.

Police said Moosomin’s death appears to be suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Regina.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan family mourns shooting death of young mother Tanya Alcrow

No other details have been released by RCMP as they continue to investigate the circumstances leading to Moosomin’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information or evidence that can help investigators to contact them at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:21 First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide