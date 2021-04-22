4 charged after 11-month long Saskatchewan homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A nearly year-long homicide investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP has resulted in charges against four people.

Damian Moosomin, 20, of North Battleford, was found dead in a yard in the city on May 16, 2020. He had been reported missing five days earlier and Moosomin’s family told police they had not heard from him since April 24, 2020.

Police did not say how Moosomin died, but called his death a homicide.

On Monday, RCMP said the 11-month long investigation resulted in charges against four people.

“Investigators worked diligently since last May, gathering evidence, conducting interviews and continuing to push forward,” said Sgt. Donna Zawislak from the RCMP Major Crime/Historical Case Unit South.

“What began as a missing person investigation has progressed to charges of murder and accessory after the fact.”

Tye Partridge, 23, from Moosomin First Nation, is charged with first-degree murder.

Jannay Blackbird, 32, from Saulteaux First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder.

Stormy Wapass-Semaganis, 23, from Edmonton, and Melissa Semaganis, 41, from Poundmaker Cree Nation, are each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Partridge, Blackbird and Semaganis have made their first appearance in North Battleford provincial court and are scheduled for their next appearance on April 27.

Wapass-Semaganis is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

