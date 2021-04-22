Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 charged after 11-month long Saskatchewan homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 11:51 am
Saskatchewan RCMP said an 11-month long investigation into the death of Damian Moosomin resulted in charges against four people. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said an 11-month long investigation into the death of Damian Moosomin resulted in charges against four people. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A nearly year-long homicide investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP has resulted in charges against four people.

Damian Moosomin, 20, of North Battleford, was found dead in a yard in the city on May 16, 2020. He had been reported missing five days earlier and Moosomin’s family told police they had not heard from him since April 24, 2020.

Police did not say how Moosomin died, but called his death a homicide.

Read more: Foul play suspected in death of man in North Battleford, Sask.

On Monday, RCMP said the 11-month long investigation resulted in charges against four people.

“Investigators worked diligently since last May, gathering evidence, conducting interviews and continuing to push forward,” said Sgt. Donna Zawislak from the RCMP Major Crime/Historical Case Unit South.

Story continues below advertisement

“What began as a missing person investigation has progressed to charges of murder and accessory after the fact.”

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

Tye Partridge, 23, from Moosomin First Nation, is charged with first-degree murder.

Jannay Blackbird, 32, from Saulteaux First Nation, is charged with second-degree murder.

Stormy Wapass-Semaganis, 23, from Edmonton, and Melissa Semaganis, 41, from Poundmaker Cree Nation, are each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Partridge, Blackbird and Semaganis have made their first appearance in North Battleford provincial court and are scheduled for their next appearance on April 27.

Wapass-Semaganis is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

Click to play video: 'Blake Schreiner defence argues NCR, Crown says Tammy Brown’s death was ‘tragic domestic homicide’' Blake Schreiner defence argues NCR, Crown says Tammy Brown’s death was ‘tragic domestic homicide’
Blake Schreiner defence argues NCR, Crown says Tammy Brown’s death was ‘tragic domestic homicide’ – Apr 7, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHomicideSask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsNorth BattlefordSaskatchewan RCMPNorth Battleford Newsnorth battleford homicideDamian Moosomin

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers