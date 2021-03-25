Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 5:14 pm
Ivan Campeau is charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Ivan Campeau is charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2021. File / Global News

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2021.

A 36-year-old man died in hospital after reportedly being seriously injured in a disturbance Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Avenue D North.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how he died.

Read more: Suspect arrested in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and charged on Thursday.

Ivan Campeau appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Police have not said if Campeau and the victim are known to each other.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 1.

Saskatoon police said they continue to investigate, but added that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021' Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021
Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021 – Mar 6, 2021
