Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2021.

A 36-year-old man died in hospital after reportedly being seriously injured in a disturbance Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Avenue D North.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how he died.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and charged on Thursday.

Ivan Campeau appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Police have not said if Campeau and the victim are known to each other.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 1.

Saskatoon police said they continue to investigate, but added that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

