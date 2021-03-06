Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigating 3rd homicide of 2021

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 6, 2021 3:29 pm
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and will be facing charges of second degree murder after a Friday night stabbing in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and will be facing charges of second degree murder after a Friday night stabbing in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood. Emily Olsen / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service’s Major Crime Section is investigating Saskatoon’s third homicide of the year after a 23-year-old man died as a result of injuries from a Friday afternoon incident.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report that a person had been stabbed. Police found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 1400 block of 20th Street West.

A press release sent Friday evening said police were interviewing a number of people. Detectives from the Forensic Identification Section were also at the scene Friday.

A Global News photographer witnessed police officers handcuff a person and place them into a police car at the scene.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and will be facing charges of second-degree murder.

Police have not released the name of the accused. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or contact Saskatoon CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

–With files from Ryan Kessler

