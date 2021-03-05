Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigating Friday stabbing in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 11:30 pm
Saskatoon police investigating Friday stabbing in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
Saskatoon police found a male victim who had been stabbed and was suffering life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. Emily Olsen / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries Friday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers received a report that a person had been stabbed. They found the victim in the 1400 block of 20th Street West in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The roadway was blocked off to traffic for just under five hours between Avenue N South and Avenue P South. The restrictions have since been lifted.

Read more: Man in position of authority in reported case of sexual exploitation with teen: Saskatoon police

Detectives from the Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Unit attended the scene, along with patrol officers. Members spent the evening interviewing “a number of people,” according to a news release.

A Global News photographer witnessed a person being handcuffed and placed in a police car, though the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) did not acknowledge any arrests in its news release.

More information is expected as details become available, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

