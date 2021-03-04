Man in position of authority in reported case of sexual exploitation with teen: Saskatoon police

The sex crime unit with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid a Criminal Code charge of sexual exploitation against a 33-year-old man.
The alleged incident, involving interactions with a teenage girl, occurred between September 2011 and January 2012 in the city, according to a press release on Thursday.
Investigators said the girl was 17 years old and the accused was in a position of authority.
The Saskatoon man was taken into custody on Feb. 25, went before a justice of the peace and been released with conditions, SPS said.
No further details about the alleged exploitation were released by police.
Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments