Crime

Man in position of authority in reported case of sexual exploitation with teen: Saskatoon police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Police say a 33-year-old Saskatoon man was in a position of authority when a case of sexual exploitation reportedly occurred with a 17-years-old girl.
Police say a 33-year-old Saskatoon man was in a position of authority when a case of sexual exploitation reportedly occurred with a 17-years-old girl. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

The sex crime unit with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid a Criminal Code charge of sexual exploitation against a 33-year-old man.

The alleged incident, involving interactions with a teenage girl, occurred between September 2011 and January 2012 in the city, according to a press release on Thursday.

Read more: Saskatchewan priest charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Investigators said the girl was 17 years old and the accused was in a position of authority.

The Saskatoon man was taken into custody on Feb. 25, went before a justice of the peace and been released with conditions, SPS said.

No further details about the alleged exploitation were released by police.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges' Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges
Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges – Feb 25, 2021
