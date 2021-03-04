Man in position of authority in reported case of sexual exploitation with teen: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

The sex crime unit with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid a Criminal Code charge of sexual exploitation against a 33-year-old man.

The alleged incident, involving interactions with a teenage girl, occurred between September 2011 and January 2012 in the city, according to a press release on Thursday.

Investigators said the girl was 17 years old and the accused was in a position of authority.

The Saskatoon man was taken into custody on Feb. 25, went before a justice of the peace and been released with conditions, SPS said.

No further details about the alleged exploitation were released by police.

