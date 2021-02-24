Ontario lacrosse executive charged with sexual exploitation, child luring: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a former lacrosse executive has been charged with luring a child and sexual exploitation after investigators received a complaint that dates back 15 years.

According to a police statement released Wednesday, officers began their investigation in January which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Josh Ogburn AKA Josh Briscoe.

Police said the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened between 2006 and 2007 and involved a 17-year-old male victim.

Ogburn was residing in Orangeville, Ont., at the time but is now a resident of St. Catherines.

Police said at the time of the alleged incident, he was involved with the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA). The service noted that the lacrosse association has been cooperating with investigators.

While Guelph police rarely name suspects that have been arrested, they felt it was prudent to do so in this case.

“Privacy laws prohibit the disclosure of additional details,” police said in a news release. “However, the Guelph Police Service wants the public to be aware of the individual.”

In its own statement, the OLA said Ogburn was an executive with the Ontario Minor Field Lacrosse League and has been suspended from all roles and responsibilities governed by the association.

“The suspension was issued immediately after the Ontario Lacrosse Association was alerted of the charges and possible misconduct,” the statement read.

The association also noted that the charges are related to alleged incidents that happened before he was an executive with the field lacrosse league.

Ogburn is scheduled to make a court appearance in May.

Police are asking anyone with information believe to be related to the investigation or any other incidents involving Ogburn to call them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7505.