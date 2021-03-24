Menu

Canada

Prince Albert, Sask., police confirm house explosion death a homicide

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 9:04 am
On Saturday, residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes as fire crews worked to put out the fire. View image in full screen
On Saturday, residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes as fire crews worked to put out the fire. Courtesy Prince Albert Fire Department Facebook

Prince Albert police have confirmed a death at the scene of a house fire and explosion on Saturday afternoon is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police officials have identified the victim as 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Read more: Body found in Prince Albert, Sask. house explosion: Police

On Saturday, residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

The Prince Albert Fire Department said a natural gas pipe that had a leak was allowed to burn for several hours until SaskEnergy was available to shut off the line.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. block evacuated after home explosion

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to contact them at either 306-953-4248 or 306-953-4222, or the confidential Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

