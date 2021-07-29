Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Prince Albert house explosion

A wanted woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation launched after a house explosion in Prince Albert, Sask.
A deceased person was found at the scene of a house fire and subsequent explosion that occurred in the 500 block of 5th Street East on the afternoon of March 20.
The deceased person was identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, and police deemed this to be a homicide investigation.
On Wednesday, Prince Albert police said a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for the arrest of Loretta Sakebow, 33, in connection with the homicide.
The same day, police arrested Sakebow at a home in the 100 block of 29th Street West in Prince Albert.
She is facing a charge of second-degree murder and made her first court appearance on Thursday.
