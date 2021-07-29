Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Prince Albert house explosion

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation launched after a house explosion in Prince Albert, Sask.

A deceased person was found at the scene of a house fire and subsequent explosion that occurred in the 500 block of 5th Street East on the afternoon of March 20.

The deceased person was identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, and police deemed this to be a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Prince Albert police said a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for the arrest of Loretta Sakebow, 33, in connection with the homicide.

Prince Albert police released this photo of Loretta Sakebow, 33, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The same day, police arrested Sakebow at a home in the 100 block of 29th Street West in Prince Albert.

She is facing a charge of second-degree murder and made her first court appearance on Thursday.

