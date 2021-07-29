Menu

Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Prince Albert house explosion

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:58 pm
A deceased person was found at the scene of a house fire and subsequent explosion that occurred on March 20 in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
A deceased person was found at the scene of a house fire and subsequent explosion that occurred on March 20 in Prince Albert, Sask. Prince Albert Fire Department / Facebook

A wanted woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation launched after a house explosion in Prince Albert, Sask.

A deceased person was found at the scene of a house fire and subsequent explosion that occurred in the 500 block of 5th Street East on the afternoon of March 20.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask., police confirm house explosion death a homicide

The deceased person was identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, and police deemed this to be a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Prince Albert police said a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for the arrest of Loretta Sakebow, 33, in connection with the homicide.

Prince Albert police released this photo of Loretta Sakebow, 33, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police released this photo of Loretta Sakebow, 33, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

The same day, police arrested Sakebow at a home in the 100 block of 29th Street West in Prince Albert.

She is facing a charge of second-degree murder and made her first court appearance on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Explosion kills person, destroys Saskatoon home' Explosion kills person, destroys Saskatoon home
Explosion kills person, destroys Saskatoon home – Jun 19, 2021
