Canada

SaskEnergy infrastructure, clandestine lab ruled out as cause of fatal Saskatoon house blast

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 6:49 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department officials announced on Tuesday that damage to a gas line inside the home led to the explosion on June 19. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department officials announced on Tuesday that damage to a gas line inside the home led to the explosion on June 19. Supplied / City of Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says it has confirmed the cause of the Clarence Avenue house explosion that left one person dead this past weekend.

Fire department officials announced Tuesday that damage to a natural gas line inside the home led to the blast.

“Following the incident, all appropriate integrity checks were completed on SaskEnergy infrastructure. This work has determined the incident was not the result of a SaskEnergy system issue, and there are no system safety concerns arising from the event,” read an SFD statement.

“There was no evidence of a clandestine lab or hazardous materials and no foul play was involved.”

According to the RCMP’s website, a clandestine lab is a secret or concealed location where criminals produce or prepare synthetic drugs, such as methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Saskatoon police confirmed that the body located after the blaze and explosion was that of a 59-year-old resident of the home. His name was not disclosed.

The house in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South was levelled from the explosion at roughly 4 a.m. Saturday, June 19. SFD said crews had to quickly work to protect a neighbouring house’s exterior from fire that spread from the first house.

Damage for the properties was estimated at $600,000, fire officials said.

