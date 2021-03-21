Menu

Canada

Prince Albert block evacuated after home explosion

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 12:55 pm
It's unknown if anyone was at home during an explosion in Prince Albert that led residents on the block to evacuate their homes.
Courtesy Prince Albert Fire Department Facebook

Prince Albert residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes on Saturday afternoon after a house explosion, according to first responders.

Prince Albert fire department said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Read more: Police searching for suspect after explosion in Niagara Falls home

Fire crews responded to the scene at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday. A single-family bungalow was fully engulfed in flames.

“It was found that an explosion had blown the building off the foundation and then ignited. The building remained standing with severe damage,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Fire crews extinguished the main area of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario fire marshal rules Caledon house explosion caused by natural gas

A natural gas pipe that had a leak was allowed to burn for several hours until SaskEnergy was available to shut off the line.

The fire department said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 8 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, Parkland Ambulance said there were no reports of injuries and it is unknown if people were home at the time of the explosion.

