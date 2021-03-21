Prince Albert block evacuated after home explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes on Saturday afternoon after a house explosion, according to first responders.

Prince Albert fire department said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday. A single-family bungalow was fully engulfed in flames.

“It was found that an explosion had blown the building off the foundation and then ignited. The building remained standing with severe damage,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Fire crews extinguished the main area of the fire.

A natural gas pipe that had a leak was allowed to burn for several hours until SaskEnergy was available to shut off the line.

The fire department said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 8 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, Parkland Ambulance said there were no reports of injuries and it is unknown if people were home at the time of the explosion.