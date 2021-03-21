Body found in Prince Albert house explosion: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the scene of a house fire and explosion on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a report about the incident at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. Residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

The Prince Albert fire department said a natural gas pipe that had a leak was allowed to burn for several hours until SaskEnergy was available to shut off the line.

Police have not confirmed the person’s identity and the chief coroner’s office has ordered an autopsy.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to contact them at either 306-953-4248 or 306-953-4222, or the confidential Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.