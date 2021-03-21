Menu

Canada

Body found in Prince Albert house explosion: Police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 7:49 pm
Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance of a Prince Albert street on the day of an explosion to contact them.
Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance of a Prince Albert street on the day of an explosion to contact them. Courtesy Prince Albert Fire Department Facebook

Prince Albert police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the scene of a house fire and explosion on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Prince Albert block evacuated after home explosion

Police received a report about the incident at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. Residents on the 500 block of 5th Street East were evacuated from their homes as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

The Prince Albert fire department said a natural gas pipe that had a leak was allowed to burn for several hours until SaskEnergy was available to shut off the line.

Police have not confirmed the person’s identity and the chief coroner’s office has ordered an autopsy.

Read more: Ontario fire marshal rules Caledon house explosion caused by natural gas

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to contact them at either 306-953-4248 or 306-953-4222, or the confidential Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

