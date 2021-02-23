Death of 21-year-old infant in Canora, Sask. ruled a homicide by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 21-month-old infant boy last year in eastern Saskatchewan has been ruled a homicide by RCMP.

Lorenzo Cote from the Cote First Nation died on Nov. 21, 2020, in Canora. Police have not said how he died.

Police said they have held a number of interviews and reviewed video surveillance to establish a timeline of the events leading up to Cote’s death.

A number of search warrants and forensic examinations at multiple locations have also occurred as part of the investigation, police said.

RCMP said significant progress has been made in the investigation, but they have yet to announce any charges.

Police are encouraging anyone with information into Cote’s death to contact the RCMP at 310-7267, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.