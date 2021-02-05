Menu

Crime

Human remains identified after fire by North Battleford: homicide investigators

By Thomas Piller Global News
RCMP says Jordon Daniel Boire, 29, was the victim of homicide after a structure fire near North Battleford, Sask., last month.
RCMP says Jordon Daniel Boire, 29, was the victim of homicide after a structure fire near North Battleford, Sask., last month. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP have confirmed the identity of the human remains in connection a homicide investigation following a structure fire northeast of North Battleford, Sask., last month.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in the rural municipality of North Battleford at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. The abandoned residence was located north of the junction of highways 687 and 378.

Read more: Sask. RCMP launch homicide investigation after body found in burned-out home

Once the fire was suppressed, human remains were found within the burnt structure. A forensic autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Jan. 21.

On Friday, police said the deceased is Jordon Daniel Boire, 29, of Saskatoon. His family have been notified and victim services continues to be engaged to provide support, according to a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Boire was last seen in Saskatoon the afternoon of Jan. 19 and was reported missing to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) on Jan. 20, 2021, Battlefords RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit-North has taken over the homicide investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306 446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say' Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say
Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say – Jan 22, 2021
