Human remains identified after fire by North Battleford: homicide investigators

RCMP have confirmed the identity of the human remains in connection a homicide investigation following a structure fire northeast of North Battleford, Sask., last month.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in the rural municipality of North Battleford at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. The abandoned residence was located north of the junction of highways 687 and 378.

Once the fire was suppressed, human remains were found within the burnt structure. A forensic autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Jan. 21.

On Friday, police said the deceased is Jordon Daniel Boire, 29, of Saskatoon. His family have been notified and victim services continues to be engaged to provide support, according to a press release.

Boire was last seen in Saskatoon the afternoon of Jan. 19 and was reported missing to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) on Jan. 20, 2021, Battlefords RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit-North has taken over the homicide investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306 446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

