Fatal shooting in North Surrey is Metro Vancouver’s 2nd homicide in 12 hours

Police in the Lower Mainland are investigating their second homicide in 12 hours.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to a home on the border of the Whalley and Guildford neighbourhoods around 7:30 a.m., Thursday for reports of shots fired.

IHIT is heading out to its 2nd deployment in the last 12 hours. A man and woman were shot at a home this morning around 730am in the area of 108 Ave and 139A St in #SurreyBC. The woman has since died. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) February 4, 2021

Police arrived at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street, where they found a man and woman both suffering gunshot wounds.

“Early indications are that this shooting was not a random act,” RCMP said in a media release.

“The area surrounding the scene of the shooting will be cordoned off for a significant period of time.”

It was not immediately clear if the shootings were related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, which has claimed at least six lives in recent weeks.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed.

IHIT was already scheduled to speak to media at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, in regards to another fatal shooting in Burnaby on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.