Crime

Fatal shooting in North Surrey is Metro Vancouver’s 2nd homicide in 12 hours

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 3:36 pm
The shooting Thursday morning on the border of Surrey's Whalley and Guildford neighbourhoods left a woman dead and a man injured.
The shooting Thursday morning on the border of Surrey's Whalley and Guildford neighbourhoods left a woman dead and a man injured.

Police in the Lower Mainland are investigating their second homicide in 12 hours.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to a home on the border of the Whalley and Guildford neighbourhoods around 7:30 a.m., Thursday for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street, where they found a man and woman both suffering gunshot wounds.

Read more: One man killed in targeted shooting in Burnaby: police

“Early indications are that this shooting was not a random act,” RCMP said in a media release.

Trending Stories

“The area surrounding the scene of the shooting will be cordoned off for a significant period of time.”

Man killed in targetted shooting in quiet Burnaby neighbourhood
Man killed in targetted shooting in quiet Burnaby neighbourhood

It was not immediately clear if the shootings were related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, which has claimed at least six lives in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators identify 22-year old killed in Langley, B.C., shooting in January

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed.

IHIT was already scheduled to speak to media at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, in regards to another fatal shooting in Burnaby on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

