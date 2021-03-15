Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid after infant boy’s 2020 death in Canora, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 7:19 pm
A second-degree murder charge has been laid following the death of a 21-month-old infant boy that occurred in Canora, Sask., last year.
A man has been charged following the death of a 21-month-old infant boy last year in Canora, Sask.

RCMP have said they called to a boy requiring urgent medical attention inside a home in the 200 block of Northern Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020.

Read more: Death of 21-month-old infant in Canora, Sask. ruled a homicide by RCMP

Officers took over resuscitation efforts from the family on the scene, according to a press release. EMS continued resuscitation efforts, but Lorenzo Cote was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the nature of the injuries sustained by the infant, the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit south (MCU-S) took carriage of the investigation and it was later deemed a homicide in February.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of this investigation, the MCU-S announced on Monday that Waylon Hilliard Severight, 23, was arrested on Cote First Nation on March 12.

He is facing a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Cote, according to a press release on Monday. Severight is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 8.

Police said the accused was known to the deceased.

Canora is roughly 305 km east of Saskatoon.

