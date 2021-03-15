Stabbing at Leduc school sends student to hospital, triggers lockdowns

Send this page to someone via email

Schools in Leduc were placed under lockdown and hold and secures on Monday and a student was airlifted to hospital after a stabbing at a school in the community.

The incident happened Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman (STAR) Catholic Schools’ Christ the King School.

RCMP said it was on scene at the school following a 911 call at 9:58 a.m. about a violent assault at the school. One student was transported via STARS air ambulance to hospital, and a male suspect believed to be responsible left the school, which was placed on lockdown.

Black Gold School Division superintendent Bill Romanchuk said they were informed by STAR Catholic Schools of the violent incident.

“We mobilized our emergency response protocols and, at the direction of the RCMP, put all of our schools in Leduc on a hold and secure as a precaution,” Romanchuk said in a statement sent shortly before 1 p.m.

All schools in the area were locked down following the stabbing, Leduc Mayor Bob Young told The Canadian Press.

Young said the victim was transported to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

A large RCMP response was initiated, including police dogs, officers in the air, and help from the forensics and major crimes units.

RCMP said officers arrested the male suspect at 12:20 p.m. “The RCMP are not looking for any other suspects and can confirm that there is no further public safety concern,” a news release sent at 1:20 p.m. said.

A Global News crew encountered closed roads and a police presence on the south side of Leduc Monday afternoon, close to where Christ the King High School is located.

Black Gold schools lifted its hold and secure after the suspect was arrested, Romanchuk said.

Requests have been sent to Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic School division, where all officials authorized to speak were in a emergency response meeting when Global News called to find out what was going on around noon.

PUBLIC NOTICE | Hold & Secure is in effect at ALL #Leduc Black Gold schools in response to an incident in the community. Students & staff are secure – all exterior doors to schools are locked. NO ONE will be admitted into the schools until the incident is resolved. #BGSD pic.twitter.com/cZ5ov1kmcK — Black Gold School Division 🇨🇦 (@BlackGldSchools) March 15, 2021

Hold and secures occur when there’s a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not on or close to school property. Examples might include a crime in progress, police pursuit or search in the same neighbourhood as the school.

The school’s outer doors are locked during a hold and secure but classes continue as normal inside. Students are safe are generally considered safe so long as they don’t venture outside.

A lockdown is a more extreme procedure, when a threat is near or inside a school.

STARS Air Ambulance was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment. Global News has requests into STAR Catholic Schools for more information.

Christ the King School has about 350 students in grades 9 to 12.

RCMP said no other information was available as the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

— More to come…

— With files from Steve Morales, Global News, and The Canadian Press