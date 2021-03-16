19 year old charged with 1st-degree murder after teen stabbed in Leduc high school

Send this page to someone via email

A first-degree murder charge has been laid against a 19-year-old man after a teenage girl was stabbed to death at a Leduc high school Monday.

Police were called to Christ the King School shortly before 10 a.m. where the 17-year-old girl was reportedly stabbed in a classroom.

On Tuesday, the girl was identified as Jennifer Winkler.

Jennifer Winkler was killed at a Leduc school on Monday, March 15, 2021. Gofundme/Tracy Renee

STARS Air Ambulance landed beside the school and airlifted Winkler to the University of Alberta Hospital in critical condition, but she died from her injuries.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said.

The suspect left the school after the stabbing but was arrested without incident at 12:20 p.m.

2:05 ‘This is a true tragedy’: Leduc RCMP on fatal school stabbing of teenage girl ‘This is a true tragedy’: Leduc RCMP on fatal school stabbing of teenage girl

On Tuesday, police announced Dylan Thomas Poutney, 19, is facing one count of first-degree murder.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in an Edmonton court on Tuesday.

Winkler’s family created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her funeral. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised almost $25,000, surpassing its $15,000 goal.

More coming…