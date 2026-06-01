New cameras aid police in 200+ investigations in 1st year: Brampton mayor

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Specialized cameras installed at key intersections across the City of Brampton have aided police in more than 200 investigations since their deployment, city officials said.

Mayor Patrick Brown shared the number at an announcement Monday morning, stating all 50 cameras have now been installed.

The city announced its plan to install 360-degree cameras and licence plate recognition technology at 50 intersections across the city in March 2025. In a partnership with Peel Regional Police (PRP), city officials say the cameras serve as an investigation tool and a crime prevention measure.

“The initiative reflects a strong partnership with Peel Regional Police and our shared commitment to strengthen public safety, support victims, and make sure law enforcement has every tool possible to investigate crimes,” Brown said Monday.

“These intersection cameras will help provide investigators valuable digital evidence and information when serious incidents occur.”

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According to Peel police crime statistics, homicides, thefts from motor vehicles and mischief have increased in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same time period last year. All other offences, including robberies, theft of motor vehicles, and break and enters have decreased.

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But Brown noted a growing concern over the levels of organized criminal activity across the region.

Last week, more than 100 charges were laid against 17 men in one of the largest extortion cases the region has ever seen.

“This is a message to organized crime and anyone that wants to commit a criminal activity in Brampton that you will be caught, you will be on camera, and that digital evidence will be available to Peel police to make sure that you are held accountable for your crimes,” Brown said.

PRP Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi said the difference between the new cameras and traditional CCTV is the way they are integrated. He said the new cameras provide real-time alerts to the Community Safety Operations Centre that an incident has occurred.

Odoardi also said that all data is kept on a server in house in Canada according to data sovereignty best practices.

“Then it is destroyed at the most immediate moment, other than those pieces of data that are used for criminal proceedings or other matters required before the courts,” he said.

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Residents of Brampton previously expressed privacy concerns with the city’s use of automated speeding enforcement. More than 8,000 people signed a petition last year demanding the “immediate removal” of all speed enforcement cameras across the city.

“With the implementation of these speed cameras, we are now living under constant surveillance, creating a stressful and anxious driving environment for law abiding citizens,” the petition stated.

On Monday, Odoardi said PRP prioritizes privacy while also acting in a manner that is transparent to the public.

“Technology today is so important. It requires not just the implementation to be right, but also a note to ensure that the community’s privacy is respected as well,” he said. “And that we target the right people, those who commit crimes, those who drive erratically, those who put our communities at risk.”

The implementation of the cameras is part of the city’s Vision Zero approach which also includes community safety zones, speed cushions, pedestrian cross overs and access signals, neighbourhood speed safety zones and crossing guard protection.