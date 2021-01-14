Suspect named in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., police have named a suspect in the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police said officers found a man with serious, life-threatening injuries after they stopped a vehicle on Jan. 10 during an erratic driving investigation on 6th Avenue West.

Madison Rene Bird-Simaganis, 21, died in hospital from his injuries. Police have not stated the nature of his injuries.

Police said Joseph Curtis Madden, 26, is a suspect in Bird-Simaganis’s death.

Madden is described by police as being five feet, six inches tall and 140 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left hand and a tattoo of Madden on his right forearm.

He has ties to Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Cumberland House areas, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Madden’s whereabouts to contact their nearest police agency, Prince Albert police at 306-953-4263, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

