Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Kevin Michael Hollman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Debbie Hollman, Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021.
Kevin Michael Hollman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Debbie Hollman, Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A 34-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021.

Kevin Michael Hollman appeared briefly in court Thursday morning via video while wearing a white jumpsuit.

Read more: Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

He was taken into custody following a disturbance Wednesday morning at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place.

Debbie Hollman, 60, was found dead inside the home. A cause of death has not been released by police.

Gary Hollman, 65, was taken to hospital with what police said were serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police said they had to use a stun gun on Kevin Hollman when they encountered him outside the home.

Hollman, who is also charged with attempted murder, is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video 'Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021' Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021
Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsSecond Degree MurderAttempted MurderSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon HomicideLakeviewWakaw PlaceWakaw Place SaskatoonDebbie HollmanGary HollmanKevin Hollman
Flyers
More weekly flyers