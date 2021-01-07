Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021.

Kevin Michael Hollman appeared briefly in court Thursday morning via video while wearing a white jumpsuit.

He was taken into custody following a disturbance Wednesday morning at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place.

Debbie Hollman, 60, was found dead inside the home. A cause of death has not been released by police.

Gary Hollman, 65, was taken to hospital with what police said were serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police said they had to use a stun gun on Kevin Hollman when they encountered him outside the home.

Hollman, who is also charged with attempted murder, is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

1:24 Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021 Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021