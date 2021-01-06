Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 8:52 am
Saskatoon police have released few details about the city’s first homicide of 2021.
Saskatoon police have released few details about the city’s first homicide of 2021. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Saskatoon police say they have a man in custody as they continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation

A woman was found dead inside the home. Police have not released her name or the cause of death.

A man at the home was taken to hospital with what police said are serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers used a Taser while apprehending a 34-year-old man whom they encountered outside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

Police said the incident is not random in nature.

Click to play video 'Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020' Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020
Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020 – Sep 10, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskaton HomicideWakaw PlaceWakaw Place Saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers