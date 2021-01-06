Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they have a man in custody as they continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman was found dead inside the home. Police have not released her name or the cause of death.

A man at the home was taken to hospital with what police said are serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers used a Taser while apprehending a 34-year-old man whom they encountered outside the home.

He remains in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

Police said the incident is not random in nature.

