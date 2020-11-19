Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation launched after man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 10:52 am
Saskatchewan RCMP said the death of Troy Watson on the Mistawasis First Nation is being investigated as a homicide.
Saskatchewan RCMP said the death of Troy Watson on the Mistawasis First Nation is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP are investigating a homicide on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Shellbrook RCMP said they were called to the Mistawasis First Nation on Tuesday evening to help paramedics with an unconscious man outside a home.

Read more: Joseph Yaremko sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault on Saskatoon psychiatric centre employee

Troy Watson, 36, was declared dead by paramedics. He was from the First Nation.

Officers secured the scene and they called in additional resources to assist with the investigation.

RCMP said based on preliminary information, Watson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Read more: Suspect wanted after child allegedly abducted on One Arrow First Nation

A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled on Thursday in Saskatoon.

Police have not released any other details.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in contact with Watson on Nov. 17, or who may have information, to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

