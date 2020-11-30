Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago: Regina police

The Regina Police Service has laid a murder charge against the brother of a man who went missing over two decades ago.
Patrick Cyril Thauberger, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997. He was reported missing 13 days later.
On Sunday, Regina police arrested Joseph George Thauberger, 78, and charged him with first-degree murder.
Joseph is also charged with offering an indignity to a dead human body and uttering threats to a woman that took place over a span of nearly 20 years.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday morning.
