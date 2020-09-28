Menu

Crime

RCMP looking for missing Winnipeg man last spotted in Neepawa

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 4:05 pm
RCMP are looking for Bud Paul, who was last seen Aug. 1.
RCMP are looking for Bud Paul, who was last seen Aug. 1.

Manitoba RCMP are reaching out to the public for help tracking down a missing Winnipeg man, who was last seen Aug. 1.

Bud Paul, 56, was spotted on security footage at a liquor store in Neepawa, along with two other individuals.

Read more: Winnipeg police special project finds missing at-risk youth

Police said they believe the three then travelled from Neepawa to Dauphin, where the trail has run cold.
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these two people.
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these two people.
Police are looking for any information about the two people seen with Paul at the liquor store, or any sightings of his vehicle — a red Chevrolet Trax with Manitoba licence plate KH3 314.
Anyone with information about Paul’s whereabouts since he was last seen is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.
Bud Paul’s vehicle.
Bud Paul's vehicle.
Police search for missing 9-year-old boy
Police search for missing 9-year-old boy
Winnipeg policemissing personManitoba RCMPMissing ManDauphinNeepawaBud Paul
