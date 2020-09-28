RCMP looking for missing Winnipeg man last spotted in Neepawa

Manitoba RCMP are reaching out to the public for help tracking down a missing Winnipeg man, who was last seen Aug. 1.
Bud Paul, 56, was spotted on security footage at a liquor store in Neepawa, along with two other individuals.
Read more: Winnipeg police special project finds missing at-risk youthPolice said they believe the three then travelled from Neepawa to Dauphin, where the trail has run cold.
Police are looking for any information about the two people seen with Paul at the liquor store, or any sightings of his vehicle — a red Chevrolet Trax with Manitoba licence plate KH3 314.
Anyone with information about Paul’s whereabouts since he was last seen is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.
