Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. arrested

A man wanted for second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask., has been arrested.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Joseph Curtis Madden, 26, in the homicide of 21-year-old Madison Rene Bird-Simaganis.

Just before midnight on Jan. 9, Prince Albert police stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue West to conduct an investigation into erratic driving when they found Bird-Simaganis inside suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 10.

Police identified Madden as a suspect in this homicide and said he was believed to be known to the deceased.

Madden was arrested at a home in the 1300 block of Main Street in Saskatoon on Friday evening, according to a press release.

He is charged with second-degree murder and will make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Jan. 25.

