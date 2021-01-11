Prince Albert, Sask. police investigate city’s first homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2021.

The victim is a 21-year-old man.

Police said he was found with serious, life-threatening injuries in a vehicle after officers stopped it during an erratic driving investigation Saturday night on 6th Avenue West.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he died from his injuries. Police have not released his name or the nature of his injuries.

Police said the investigation led them to a home in the 800 block of 13th Street West and officers are expected to remain in the area Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

They have also identified a suspect, who police said is known to the victim.

No other details have been released by police as they continue to investigate.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of the 800 block of 13th Street West around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:41 Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021 Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021