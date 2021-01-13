Menu

Crime

Buffalo Narrows, Sask., man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in 2018 homicide

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
A Buffalo Narrows, Sask., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jason Chartier, 42, in 2018.
A Buffalo Narrows, Sask., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jason Chartier, 42, in 2018.

A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide that took place in Buffalo Narrows on Dec. 18, 2018.

Robert Young, 67, was arrested in Buffalo Narrows on Jan. 12, 2021 for the death of Jason Chartier, 42.

RCMP says over the past two-plus years it interviewed multiple witnesses to establish a clear timeline of what happened, examined the scene and gathered evidence while working with the coroner.

Young makes his first appearance in a Buffalo Narrows courtroom on Wednesday.

