Crime

Suspect arrested in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 5:23 pm
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown View image in full screen
Saskatoon police says charges are pending against a 40-year-old man in the city’s fourth homicide of the year. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say a suspect is in custody as they investigate the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue D North just after 4 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance report.

A man was reported to have been injured.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask., police confirm house explosion death a homicide

Police said a 36-year-old man who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries later died. Police have not released his name or the nature of his injuries.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police say charges are pending and they are not seeking any additional suspects.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021' Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021
Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021 – Mar 6, 2021
