Suspect arrested in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

Saskatoon police say a suspect is in custody as they investigate the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue D North just after 4 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance report.

A man was reported to have been injured.

Police said a 36-year-old man who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries later died. Police have not released his name or the nature of his injuries.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police say charges are pending and they are not seeking any additional suspects.

