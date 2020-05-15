Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been sentenced for their involvement in the killing of Tiki Laverdiere, an Edmonton mother found dead last year in Saskatchewan.

Brent Checkosis, 19, was sentenced to seven years in prison for being an accessory after the fact to murder. With credit for time spent on remand, he has five years and six and a half months left to serve in a federal penitentiary.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Gerald Allbright handed down the decisions on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public was not able to attend in person and the co-accused participated remotely.

Mavis Takakenew, 55, received an 18-month sentence for being an accessory after the fact to murder. Minus remand credit, she has four months and eight days of incarceration remaining.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, Laverdiere travelled from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, another homicide victim. Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing on May 1, 2019.

A police dog found her remains outside North Battleford on July 11.

Brent Checkosis is seen leaving Court of Queen’s Bench in Battleford, Sask., on Feb. 2, 2020. He pleaded guilty in December 2019 to accessory after the fact to murder. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Due to a publication ban, media cannot report specific evidence about Checkosis and Takakenew’s involvement in Laverdiere’s death. The Crown sought the ban to keep future jury pools from being prejudiced.

Takakenew’s guilty plea happened in February, while Checkosis pleaded guilty to being an accessory in December.

The 19-year-old was also charged with improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle. He did not enter a plea during his court appearance on Monday.

Reached by phone, Laverdiere’s mother, Carol Laverdiere, told Global News the sentences don’t bring her any comfort.

“I think it’s a joke. I think they should’ve got more,” she said.

Five women face first-degree murder charges in Laverdiere’s death.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, Nicole Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas and Nikita Sandra Cook face charges of kidnapping and improperly interfering with a human body.

Mavis Takakenew enters Queen’s Bench Court in Battleford, Sask., on Feb. 10, 2020. She is the second person to plead guilty to involvement in the killing of Tiki Laverdiere. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Takakenew is now the second person to plead guilty in connection with the killing of Laverdiere.

Nikita Cook has been ordered to stand trial starting Jan. 11, 2021.

Jesse Sangster was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder. RCMP said the charge resulted from further investigation and evidence gathering.

He is also charged with kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.