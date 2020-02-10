Second guilty plea in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Mavis Takakanew is now the second person to admit to her involvement in the killing of Tiki Laverdiere.

In a North Battleford, Sask., courtroom on Monday, the 55-year-old woman held a tissue in her hand and rocked back and forth in her seat as she pleaded guilty after the fact to murder in Laverdiere’s death.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing on May 1 after travelling from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle — another homicide victim.

The Edmonton woman’s body was found outside North Battleford on July 11.

Earlier in the day, sentencing arguments were heard for Brent Checkosis.

Chekosis pleaded guilty in December to accessory after the fact to murder.

He was also charged with improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle. He did not enter a plea during his court appearance Monday.

Several tear-filled victim impact statements were read in court, along with arguments from the Crown and defence.

The statements, evidence and arguments can’t be reported due to a publication ban.

“Reasons that include the potential contamination of juries,” explained Crown prosecutor Chris Browne.

“We don’t want people to come into the other matters with preconceived ideas of what the facts are, what the ranges are. We want the jury pool to remain as neutral and ready to do their job as possible.”

Though rarely imposed, the maximum sentence for being accessory to murder is life in prison.

Sentencing for both Chekosis and Takakanew is adjourned until March 25.

Checkosis was stabbed in August while on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre. Officials said he suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Two men were charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Five women face first-degree murder charges in Laverdiere’s death.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, Nicole Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas and Nikita Sandra Cook are also facing charges of kidnapping and improperly interfering with a human body.

Nikita Cook has been ordered to stand trial starting Jan. 11, 2021.

Jesse Sangster was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder, but RCMP said that charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder following further investigation and evidence gathering.

He is also charged with kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.