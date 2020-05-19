4 men charged in death of Ryan Gatzke in Battleford, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a seven-month-long homicide investigation has resulted in charges against four men in the 2019 death of Ryan Gatzke.

Gatzke, 27, was found with serious injuries at a home in Battleford early on the morning of Oct. 18, 2019.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not said how Gatzke died.

Second-degree murder charges have been laid against Jacob Joseph Ballantyne, 25, of Edam, Isaac Melko, 22, of North Battleford and an 18-year-old North Battleford man.

Police said the 18-year-old cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of Gatzke’s death.

They are also facing a number of other charges, including carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Charles Michael Lewis McLean, 23, of North Battleford is facing three charges, including manslaughter.

Ballantyne, Melko and McLean are scheduled to make their first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday morning.

A court date for the 18-year-old man has not been set.

