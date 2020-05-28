Video shows truck reportedly involved in Tanya Alcrow’s shooting death: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are hoping surveillance footage might lead them to suspects in the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

Tanya Alcrow, 19, was shot near the intersection of Avenue T South and 21st Street on the morning of April 13.

She later died in hospital. It is Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2020.

Police said investigators have identified a dark-coloured truck that may have been involved in the shooting.

Alcrow was shot as she approached the truck while it was parked on Avenue T, police said they were told by witnesses.

The truck drove off north towards 22nd Street about a minute later, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the truck or may have more information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.