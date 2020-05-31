Saskatoon police officer nearly struck by vehicle, air support unit called in

Send this page to someone via email

Things took an unexpected turn while a Saskatoon patrol officer was returning a stolen bike to its owner Saturday evening.

According to a released statement, the officer heard a vehicle travelling northbound at a fast speed on Avenue G and tried to wave the vehicle over.

The driver initially slowed down, but then accelerated at the officer who was able to jump out of the way and avoid being struck by the vehicle.

The driver continued down 18th Street and the vehicle was located on 11th Street, police said, where the driver again failed to stop for officers.

READ MORE: Regina man charged with impaired driving with grandchild in vehicle

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there was a short pursuit before the vehicle crashed into a sign at the intersection of Ortona Street and Currie Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, but with the help of the air support unit all three suspects were found hiding and were subsequently arrested.

1:21 Saskatoon police investigate attack on teenager with intellectual disability Saskatoon police investigate attack on teenager with intellectual disability

A 21-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, evade police, refusing a breath demand, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and assaulting a police officer.

A 22-year-old female and 19-year-old male are charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and were both issued a cannabis summary offense ticket.

The female was released and the two men are being held to see a Justice of the Peace Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was not injured or treated for any injuries as a result of this incident, police said.