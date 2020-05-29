Menu

Canada

Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 1:50 pm
An investigation is underway after a report of a sudden death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Saturday.
The province has allocated $6.3 million towards upgrades at several provincial correctional centres. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan government says it is putting $6.3 million towards upgrades at the province’s correctional facilities in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

More than $4.5 million of the investment is going towards replacing the Urban Camp program at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan ombudsman recommends fair jail discipline, prescription improvements

The camp is available to inmates who meet criteria and provide services throughout the community.

“These projects will modernize our existing facilities to ensure they provide a safe environment for staff and offenders,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said Friday in a press release.

“A large portion of this investment will go towards modernizing programming that helps rehabilitate offenders.”

READ MORE: Cultural training, increased access to Elders recommended by Waylon Starr coroner’s jury

Around $920,000 is set for expanding the Cultural Lodge program at the Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Kilburn Hall youth facilities.

Kitchen upgrades at the Regina Correctional Centre are set to cost $110,000.

Just shy of $500,000 is being allocated to razor-wire upgrades at the Regina, Pine Grove, Prince Albert and Saskatoon facilities.

The parking lot at the Prince Albert Youth Residence will cost $65,000.

READ MORE: Sask. auditor calls for improved criminal rehabilitation processes in jails

The province also said $150,000 will go towards replacing porcelain toilets in the detention area at the provincial court house in Regina with stainless steel toilets and sinks which are designed to prevent potential self-harm.

These projects are part of the government’s two-year capital plan to stimulate economic recovery in the province.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan GovernmentRegina jailSaskatchewan jailsSaskatoon JailSaskatchewan Correctional CentresCorrectional centre renovationsCorrectional Centre upgradesPrince Albert jail
