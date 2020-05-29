Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says it is putting $6.3 million towards upgrades at the province’s correctional facilities in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

More than $4.5 million of the investment is going towards replacing the Urban Camp program at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The camp is available to inmates who meet criteria and provide services throughout the community.

“These projects will modernize our existing facilities to ensure they provide a safe environment for staff and offenders,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said Friday in a press release.

“A large portion of this investment will go towards modernizing programming that helps rehabilitate offenders.”

Around $920,000 is set for expanding the Cultural Lodge program at the Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Kilburn Hall youth facilities.

Kitchen upgrades at the Regina Correctional Centre are set to cost $110,000.

Just shy of $500,000 is being allocated to razor-wire upgrades at the Regina, Pine Grove, Prince Albert and Saskatoon facilities.

The parking lot at the Prince Albert Youth Residence will cost $65,000.

The province also said $150,000 will go towards replacing porcelain toilets in the detention area at the provincial court house in Regina with stainless steel toilets and sinks which are designed to prevent potential self-harm.

These projects are part of the government’s two-year capital plan to stimulate economic recovery in the province.