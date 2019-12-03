Corrections conducts internal review after inmate assaulted at Halifax-area jail

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s justice minister says an internal review is underway after a 46-year-old man was assaulted by a group of fellow inmates at the Central Nova Correctional Facility.

Mark Furey says Monday’s incident is concerning and the review by Correctional Services will examine whether anything could have been done to avoid the confrontation.

The minister did not release details of the assault.

Halifax police said they responded to the jail on Gloria McCluskey Avenue in Dartmouth around 8 p.m. Monday.

They say the man who was attacked sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The inmate has not been identified.

Furey said while unfortunate, these types of incidents do happen in jails and prisons.

“I would be naive to think that we could eliminate these types of behaviours,” he said. “We will do the internal review on the circumstances that took place and ensure that appropriate practices are followed.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.