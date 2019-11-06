Menu

Crime

Officer says she noticed nothing unusual with Corey Rogers, who died in Halifax jail cell

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 1:20 pm
Halifax constable facing criminal charges testified in court Tuesday
A Halifax constable who is facing criminal charges in the death of an inmate said he didn’t believe he was required to enter the cell to check on the highly impaired man. Jesse Thomas has more.

A special constable facing criminal charges in an inmate’s death testified she didn’t notice anything unusual about the prisoner as she checked on him in his cell.

Const. Cheryl Gardner says she had dealt with Corey Rogers on previous occasions and had seen through the booking process that Rogers was intoxicated and was wearing a spit hood over his mouth because he had been uncooperative with the arresting officers.

READ MORE: Halifax constable testifies he wasn't required to enter cell to check on inmate who died

Gardner and Const. Daniel Fraser are on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for criminal negligence causing the death of Rogers on June 16, 2016.

Gardner told a jury that she looked in on Rogers several times while he was lying face down in a so-called “dry cell” and that on one occasion he moaned and moved his shoulder in her direction.

Story continues below advertisement

However, she said she never entered the cell to check on him and assumed that he was just “sleeping it off” when he could be seen breathing but didn’t respond to her questions.

Under cross-examination, Gardner admitted that she had never read the instruction manual for spit hoods, which the Crown pointed out clearly warns that their improper use could cause injury or death.

N.S. jury views video of Corey Rogers dying in jail
N.S. jury views video of Corey Rogers dying in jail

The jury has viewed video of Rogers heaving in the cell while wearing the spit hood, and an autopsy states the inmate had vomited into the mask, and he died from suffocation.

The Halifax resident was in custody for being drunk in a public place after he rapidly downed a half bottle of whisky outside a children’s hospital the day after his child was born.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
