Two Saskatoon correction officers test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Two correction officers in Saskatoon have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU).

The cases were confirmed on March 27, the union said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus quarantine at Saskatoon Correctional Centre reaches one week

SGEU president Bob Bymoen said they’ve been asking the provincial government for a plan to keep correction officers safe across the justice system since the COVID-19 pandemic first broke.

“We are working with government and, while they are assuring us they are doing everything they can, we need more transparency,” Bymoen said in a press release.

“More information is needed and we need clarity on actions being taken. The health and safety of front-line staff must be a top concern.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union said overcrowding in correctional facilities and close confinement are currently leading to specific challenges for its members.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These people are working under the toughest circumstances and are worried,” Bymoen said.

“We have repeatedly raised the alarm about their safety. Now, overcrowding and lack of proper safety equipment means that they are also facing the threat of a serious Covid-19 outbreak. We need action right now.”

The SGEU president is asking for the following actions to be taken by the government:

increased testing of inmates, corrections staff, and deputy sheriffs;

immediate provision of essentials for staff in correctional facilities and courts such as masks and gloves; and

open and transparent pandemic communication for staff and inmates.

Bymoen added the pandemic is yet another reason why the longstanding problem of overcrowding in correction centres needs to be addressed for the long-term.

READ MORE: Correctional Service of Canada takes steps to reduce risk of coronavirus entering prisons

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.