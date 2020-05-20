Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man charged with impaired driving with grandchild in vehicle

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 10:41 am
RCMP say a 55-year-old Regina man is facing several charges, including impaired driving and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.
RCMP say a 55-year-old Regina man is facing several charges, including impaired driving and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP have charged a man who they say hasn’t had a driver’s licence for 15 years and was allegedly driving while impaired with his grandchild in the vehicle earlier this month.

Mounties reportedly pulled a vehicle over on Highway 1 near Swift Current, Sask., on May 14 for a licence check.

READ MORE: Regina man charged with impaired driving after crash injures 3 passengers — police

The driver gave officers a Saskatchewan photo ID card and said he didn’t have a driver’s licence, police say. According to RCMP, a check determined his licence had expired in 2005.

Police say officers then started an impaired driving investigation and allege the driver provided a breath sample 1.5 times over the legal limit.

The 55-year-old Regina man is facing several charges, including impaired driving and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man clocked driving 83 km/h over speed limit was impaired — Saskatoon police

He is scheduled to appear in Swift Current provincial court in September.

Police say the eight-year-old child who was also in the vehicle was taken to the Swift Current detachment, where Mounties say he coloured pictures and ate lunch until his mother arrived.

Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy
Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPImpaired DrivingSwift CurrentSaskatchewan RCMPSaskatchewan Impaired DrivingSaskatchewan CrimeSwift Current RCMPUnlicensed driverUnlicensed Impaired Driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.