Regina man charged with impaired driving with grandchild in vehicle

RCMP have charged a man who they say hasn’t had a driver’s licence for 15 years and was allegedly driving while impaired with his grandchild in the vehicle earlier this month.

Mounties reportedly pulled a vehicle over on Highway 1 near Swift Current, Sask., on May 14 for a licence check.

The driver gave officers a Saskatchewan photo ID card and said he didn’t have a driver’s licence, police say. According to RCMP, a check determined his licence had expired in 2005.

Police say officers then started an impaired driving investigation and allege the driver provided a breath sample 1.5 times over the legal limit.

The 55-year-old Regina man is facing several charges, including impaired driving and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Swift Current provincial court in September.

Police say the eight-year-old child who was also in the vehicle was taken to the Swift Current detachment, where Mounties say he coloured pictures and ate lunch until his mother arrived.

