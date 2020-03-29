Menu

Crime

Car crashes into Regina daycare centre, woman charged with impaired driving

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 3:01 pm
Police say the car broke through a brick wall and came to a stop inside the building, say police. FireVideosFD / YouTube

Regina police, fire and EMS helped pull a woman from her vehicle following a Sunday morning crash.

Police say, Lexus Moneybird, 18, crashed her car into the Come “n” Learn Aboriginal daycare centre, located on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Pasqua Street at around 2 a.m.

The car broke through the brick wall and came to a stop inside the building, say police. The driver was looked at by EMS on the scene for any potential injuries. No medical treatment was required, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

Come “n” Learn, Regina’s Aboriginal Headstart Centre’s building was boarded up following Sunday morning’s crash.
Come “n” Learn, Regina’s Aboriginal Headstart Centre’s building was boarded up following Sunday morning’s crash. Justin Bukoski / Global News
Pieces of the vehicle remained on the scene Sunday morning following the crash.
Pieces of the vehicle remained on the scene Sunday morning following the crash. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Moneybird is facing two impaired driving charges. She makes her first court appearance in provincial court in June.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceCar crashRegina FireRegina EMSRegina car crashBrick Buildingcar crash buildingcar crashes through buildingDewdney DriveLexus Moneybird
