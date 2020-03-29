Car crashes into Regina daycare centre, woman charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police, fire and EMS helped pull a woman from her vehicle following a Sunday morning crash.

Police say, Lexus Moneybird, 18, crashed her car into the Come “n” Learn Aboriginal daycare centre, located on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Pasqua Street at around 2 a.m.

The car broke through the brick wall and came to a stop inside the building, say police. The driver was looked at by EMS on the scene for any potential injuries. No medical treatment was required, say police.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

Come “n” Learn, Regina’s Aboriginal Headstart Centre’s building was boarded up following Sunday morning’s crash. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Pieces of the vehicle remained on the scene Sunday morning following the crash. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Moneybird is facing two impaired driving charges. She makes her first court appearance in provincial court in June.

