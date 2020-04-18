Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving after crash sends teen to hospital

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 6:20 pm
Updated April 18, 2020 6:25 pm
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Saskatoon police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly crashed his car into a campground. File / Global News

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after the teenage passenger in his car was sent to hospital on Saturday following a crash, police say.

Officers responded to a crash on the Gordie Howe Campground just before 8 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 passengers arrested after stabbings on Saskatoon Transit bus

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, the driver hit a perimeter fence at the campground then crashed through the gates, which deployed the airbags and disabled the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene on foot as the 15-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital, say police. The teen had minor injuries, including to the face.

READ MORE: Police say coronavirus self-isolation affecting Saskatoon crime

Police said the K-9 Unit was able to track down the driver. He was found near the Holiday Park Golf Course.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver faces numerous charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, refusal, assault and mischief.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeImpaired DrivingSaskatoon Police ServiceSPSHoliday Park Golf CourseImpaired driving causing bodily harmSaskatoon car crashGordie Howe CampgroundSaskatoon K9 Unit
