Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving after crash sends teen to hospital

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after the teenage passenger in his car was sent to hospital on Saturday following a crash, police say.

Officers responded to a crash on the Gordie Howe Campground just before 8 a.m.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, the driver hit a perimeter fence at the campground then crashed through the gates, which deployed the airbags and disabled the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene on foot as the 15-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital, say police. The teen had minor injuries, including to the face.

Police said the K-9 Unit was able to track down the driver. He was found near the Holiday Park Golf Course.

The driver faces numerous charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, refusal, assault and mischief.