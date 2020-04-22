Man clocked driving 83 km/h over speed limit was impaired: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after they clocked a vehicle going over two-and-a-half times the speed limit on Tuesday night.

A patrol officer said they witnessed the half-ton truck travelling 133 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on 8th Street East at roughly 11:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Police said the driver refused to comply with a traffic stop but members of the air support unit were able to assist from above.

After two tire deflation devices were used by officers at two locations, the driver continued with no tires until the truck came to a stop at Avenue P on the west side of the city.

Police said the 29-year-old driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

The Biggar, Sask., man is now facing charges of dangerous driving, impaired driving, evading police and breaching conditions.

In a separate incident four days prior, police clocked a vehicle travelling 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Cumberland Avenue and 8th Street East. The 23-year-old Saskatoon man who was driving had his vehicle impounded for a week and was issued a $900 ticket.